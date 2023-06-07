Guwahati: Renowned Indian news presenter Gitanjali Aiyar, who graced the television screens of millions for over three decades, passed away on Wednesday.

Gitanjali, hailed as one of the first English news presenters on Doordarshan, India’s national broadcaster, had an illustrious career that earned her the prestigious Best Anchor Award on four occasions.

Beginning her journey with Doordarshan in 1971, Gitanjali quickly became a household name with her captivating presence and impeccable English diction.

Her news reading skills and pronunciation made her an icon of the 1980s, deeply ingrained in the memories of viewers who relied on Doordarshan for English TV media in India.

Beyond the news presentation, Gitanjali showcased her versatility by hosting the popular English songs request program called “A Date With You” on Friday nights on All India Radio.

Her talent extended beyond broadcasting, as she ventured into acting, featuring in Sridhar Kshirsagar’s TV drama ‘Khandaan.’ Additionally, she worked as a model for various brands, including Solidaire and Marmite.

Gitanjali was a distinguished alumna of Kolkata’s Loreto College with a diploma from the National School of Drama, further attesting to her dedication to the craft of communication. In recognition of her exceptional contributions, she was honoured with the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989.

After a successful career in the news industry, Gitanjali transitioned into corporate communications, government liaison, and marketing.

Her expertise and experience made her a valuable asset in these domains, leaving a lasting impact on the professional landscape.

Following the news of Gitanjali Aiyar’s demise, tributes poured in from industry veterans and admirers alike.

Sheela Bhatt, a senior journalist, expressed her condolences, highlighting Gitanjali as one of India’s finest TV newsreaders, describing her as a warm and elegant person of immense substance.

Sagarika Ghose, another prominent figure, referred to Gitanjali as a household name of the 1980s, forever etched in the memories of viewers. Anu Sehgal praised Gitanjali’s extraordinary command over the English language, emphasizing her flawless diction and pronunciation.

Congress leader Netta D’Souza conveyed her heartfelt condolences to Gitanjali’s loved ones, reminiscing about the days when she graced their TV screens, leaving an indelible mark on their news-watching experiences.

Many fans and admirers took to Twitter to express their grief, describing Gitanjali as a “picture of grace” and one of the “finest” news readers, praising her distinguished style of presentation that captivated audiences during the era when Doordarshan dominated the English TV media landscape in India.

With her passing, Gitanjali Aiyar leaves behind a rich legacy in the realm of Indian broadcasting and journalism.