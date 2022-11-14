Ahmedabad: As the elections for the Gujarat Assembly approach, the BJP is now reportedly facing a lot of rebellion on certain seats where it already rules over the introduction of new faces and denying tickets to the older representatives.

One of the most recent was the resignation of outgoing party MLA Madhu Srivastav from the Vaghodia constituency in Vadodara. He resigned after being denied the ticket despite winning six times.

Srivastav after his resignation is now set to contest as an independent candidate.

The six-time MLA has even refused Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

The minister was tasked by the party’s high command to manage the leaders who have rebelled.

According to reports, the 166-candidate list of the BJP has replaced at least 40 sitting MLAs from it.

The dropped candidates include top ministers as well.

The move was said to be a bid to bring in new faces to cut down the anti-incumbency factor in the state.

With this rebellion, a known tribal face from the BJP Harshad Vasava has already filed his nomination papers as an independent from ST reserved Nandod seat.

Vasava is the president of Gujarat BJP’s Scheduled Tribe Morcha.

He claimed that the loyal party workers were being overlooked by the BJP and people who were brought in from other parties were given more importance in terms of candidature.

Many other leaders are now rebelling against the party and the BJP is now trying to control those leaders leaving the party.