RBI Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 66 vacancies

Applications are invited for 66 vacant administrative positions in Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultants/ Subject Specialists/ Analyst on contract basis.
Name of posts :
- Data Scientist
- Data Engineer
- IT Security Expert
- IT System Administrator-Department of Information Technology
- IT Project Administrator–Department of Information Technology
- Network Administrator
- Economist (Macro-economic modelling)
- Data Analyst (Applied Mathematics)
- Data Analyst (Applied Econometrics)
- Data Analyst (TABM/HANK Models)
- Analyst (Credit Risk)
- Analyst (Market Risk)
- Analyst (Liquidity Risk)
- Sr. Analyst (Credit Risk)
- Sr. Analyst (Market Risk)
- Sr. Analyst (Liquidity Risk)
- Analyst (Stress Testing)
- Analyst (Forex & Trade)
- IT – Cyber Security Analyst
- Consultant – Accounting
- IT Project Administrator-Department of Government and Bank Accounts
- Consultant – Accounting / Tax
- Business Analyst
- Legal Consultant
- IT System Administrator
Also Read : Assam Career : 5 benefits of reading anthology books or anthologies
No. of posts :
- Data Scientist : 3
- Data Engineer : 1
- IT Security Expert : 10
- IT System Administrator-Department of Information Technology : 8
- IT Project Administrator–Department of Information Technology : 6
- Network Administrator : 3
- Economist (Macro-economic modelling) : 1
- Data Analyst (Applied Mathematics) : 1
- Data Analyst (Applied Econometrics) : 2
- Data Analyst (TABM/HANK Models) : 2
- Analyst (Credit Risk) : 1
- Analyst (Market Risk) : 1
- Analyst (Liquidity Risk) : 1
- Sr. Analyst (Credit Risk) : 1
- Sr. Analyst (Market Risk) : 1
- Sr. Analyst (Liquidity Risk) : 1
- Analyst (Stress Testing) : 2
- Analyst (Forex & Trade) : 3
- IT – Cyber Security Analyst : 8
- Consultant – Accounting : 3
- IT Project Administrator-Department of Government and Bank Accounts : 3
- Consultant – Accounting / Tax : 1
- Business Analyst : 1
- Legal Consultant : 1
- IT System Administrator : 1
Also Read : Interesting facts about Assam that makes it different from other states
Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.rbi.org.in/ up to to July 11, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here