RBI Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 66 vacancies

Applications are invited for 66 vacant administrative positions in Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultants/ Subject Specialists/ Analyst on contract basis.

Name of posts :

Data Scientist

Data Engineer

IT Security Expert

IT System Administrator-Department of Information Technology

IT Project Administrator–Department of Information Technology

Network Administrator

Economist (Macro-economic modelling)

Data Analyst (Applied Mathematics)

Data Analyst (Applied Econometrics)

Data Analyst (TABM/HANK Models)

Analyst (Credit Risk)

Analyst (Market Risk)

Analyst (Liquidity Risk)

Sr. Analyst (Credit Risk)

Sr. Analyst (Market Risk)

Sr. Analyst (Liquidity Risk)

Analyst (Stress Testing)

Analyst (Forex & Trade)

IT – Cyber Security Analyst

Consultant – Accounting

IT Project Administrator-Department of Government and Bank Accounts

Consultant – Accounting / Tax

Business Analyst

Legal Consultant

IT System Administrator

No. of posts :

Data Scientist : 3

Data Engineer : 1

IT Security Expert : 10

IT System Administrator-Department of Information Technology : 8

IT Project Administrator–Department of Information Technology : 6

Network Administrator : 3

Economist (Macro-economic modelling) : 1

Data Analyst (Applied Mathematics) : 1

Data Analyst (Applied Econometrics) : 2

Data Analyst (TABM/HANK Models) : 2

Analyst (Credit Risk) : 1

Analyst (Market Risk) : 1

Analyst (Liquidity Risk) : 1

Sr. Analyst (Credit Risk) : 1

Sr. Analyst (Market Risk) : 1

Sr. Analyst (Liquidity Risk) : 1

Analyst (Stress Testing) : 2

Analyst (Forex & Trade) : 3

IT – Cyber Security Analyst : 8

Consultant – Accounting : 3

IT Project Administrator-Department of Government and Bank Accounts : 3

Consultant – Accounting / Tax : 1

Business Analyst : 1

Legal Consultant : 1

IT System Administrator : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.rbi.org.in/ up to to July 11, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here