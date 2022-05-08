New Delhi: A police team from Rajasthan has reached Noida in Uttar Pradesh to arrest TV journalist Aman Chopra on charges of him promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious sentiments.

The police team from the Dungarpur Kotwali Police Station reached Noida based on an FIR registered against Chopra.

The FIR by a man states that the TV journalist gave false and fictitious details about the demolition of a temple in Rajgarh of Alwar district.

Also Read: Assam: 13 AANLA militants lay down arms, join mainstream

According to the FIR, Chopra claimed that a temple demolition was carried out by the Rajasthan Government as an act of revenge in connection with the eviction drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

At least three FIRs have been registered against Chopra, including in Bundi, Alwar and Dungarpur districts.

The FIRs were registered under various sections pertaining to sedition, outraging religious sentiments, promoting enmity between two groups, and under the IT Act on April 23.

Although Chopra managed to get a stay from the Rajasthan High Court on his arrest in Bundi and Alwar districts cases, he is now facing an arrest warrant after a local court order in the Dungarpur district.

Also Read: Assam: Two minor girls allegedly molested by minor boys in Kokrajhar

Police officials told the media that a team is camping in Noida and are searching for Chopra everywhere possible but he is missing.

The police said that even his residence was locked.