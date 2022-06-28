Jaipur: Following the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, the entire state has been put on alert and the internet suspended for 24 hours.

Apart from this, the large gatherings have been banned for a month.

The tailor, Kanhaiya Lal was said to have been murdered in connection to the row over the prophet remarks row.

It may be mentioned that two men stabbed Kanhaiya Lal and then slit his throat in broad daylight. They even tried to behead him.

The entire incident was filmed by the murderers themself.

They even uploaded the footage on social media bragging about it and also threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following unrest due to the issue, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and other leaders have appealed for peace.

Reports claim that the murder of Kanhaiya Lal was due to his support on social media for the former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.