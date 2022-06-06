Guwahati: A man in Rajasthan’s Udaipur allegedly killed his wife and two minor daughters by hitting them with a heavy stone on late Sunday night.

Police informed that the incident took place in the Upalisubari village on late Sunday but the entire case came to light on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Popat Lal, 35.

He battered his wife and two daughters with a stone following an argument about some domestic issue.

The deceased were identified as Kali Devi, 30, and her two daughters – a three-year-old Sumitra, and two-year-old Bani.

However, their eight-year-old son managed to escape from the spot and report the incident to his maternal grandfather.

After the police were informed and they reached the house, the three were found dead.

A case has been lodged and search for absconding Popat Lal is on.