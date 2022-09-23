JAIPUR: Chief minister of Rajasthan – Ashok Gehlot – will contest in the election for the post of Congress president.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot made an official announcement in this regard on Friday.

Ashok Gehlot is set to face Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor for the top post in the Congress party.

Notably, this will be after 22 years that the president of the Congress party will be elected through an election.

The nomination process begins Saturday (September 24) and end on September 30.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already announced that he will not contest the election for the post of Congress president.

“I have decided that I will have to contest. It is a question of inner party democracy in the organisation and let us make a new start,” Gehlot said.