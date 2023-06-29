Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 183 vacancies

Applications are invited for 183 vacant positions in Punjab & Sind Bank.
Punjab & Sind Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 183 vacant positions of Specialist Officers.
Name of posts :
- IT Officer
- Rajbhasha Officer
- Software Developer
- Law Manager
- Chartered Accountant
- IT Manager
- Security Officer
- Rajbhasha Officer
- Digital Manager
- Forex Officer
- Marketing Officer / Relationship Manager
- Technical Officer-Civil
- Risk Manager
- Forex Dealer
- Treasury Dealer
- Economist Officer
No. of posts :
- IT Officer : 24
- Rajbhasha Officer : 2
- Software Developer : 20
- Law Manager : 7
- Chartered Accountant : 33
- IT Manager : 40
- Security Officer : 11
- Rajbhasha Officer : 5
- Digital Manager : 4
- Forex Officer : 8
- Marketing Officer / Relationship Manager : 17
- Technical Officer-Civil : 1
- Risk Manager : 5
- Forex Dealer : 2
- Treasury Dealer : 2
- Economist Officer : 2
Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Punjab & Sind Bank
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/psbjun23/ up to July 12, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here