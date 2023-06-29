Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 183 vacancies

Applications are invited for 183 vacant positions in Punjab & Sind Bank.

Punjab & Sind Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 183 vacant positions of Specialist Officers.

Name of posts :

  • IT Officer
  • Rajbhasha Officer
  • Software Developer
  • Law Manager
  • Chartered Accountant
  • IT Manager
  • Security Officer
  • Rajbhasha Officer
  • Digital Manager
  • Forex Officer
  • Marketing Officer / Relationship Manager
  • Technical Officer-Civil
  • Risk Manager
  • Forex Dealer
  • Treasury Dealer
  • Economist Officer

Also Read : Sassy print saree looks of Tina Datta

No. of posts :

  • IT Officer : 24
  • Rajbhasha Officer : 2
  • Software Developer : 20
  • Law Manager : 7
  • Chartered Accountant : 33
  • IT Manager : 40
  • Security Officer : 11
  • Rajbhasha Officer : 5
  • Digital Manager : 4
  • Forex Officer : 8
  • Marketing Officer / Relationship Manager : 17
  • Technical Officer-Civil : 1
  • Risk Manager : 5
  • Forex Dealer : 2
  • Treasury Dealer : 2
  • Economist Officer : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Punjab & Sind Bank

Also Read : Assam Career : 10 definitions of positivity to help you know about the power of positive thinking

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/psbjun23/ up to July 12, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in