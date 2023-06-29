Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 183 vacancies

Applications are invited for 183 vacant positions in Punjab & Sind Bank.

Punjab & Sind Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 183 vacant positions of Specialist Officers.

Name of posts :

IT Officer

Rajbhasha Officer

Software Developer

Law Manager

Chartered Accountant

IT Manager

Security Officer

Rajbhasha Officer

Digital Manager

Forex Officer

Marketing Officer / Relationship Manager

Technical Officer-Civil

Risk Manager

Forex Dealer

Treasury Dealer

Economist Officer

No. of posts :

IT Officer : 24

Rajbhasha Officer : 2

Software Developer : 20

Law Manager : 7

Chartered Accountant : 33

IT Manager : 40

Security Officer : 11

Rajbhasha Officer : 5

Digital Manager : 4

Forex Officer : 8

Marketing Officer / Relationship Manager : 17

Technical Officer-Civil : 1

Risk Manager : 5

Forex Dealer : 2

Treasury Dealer : 2

Economist Officer : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Punjab & Sind Bank

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/psbjun23/ up to July 12, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here