Jaipur: After a Dalit man was beaten to death in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, a massive protest took place demanding justice for the victim.

As per reports, the man identified as Kisnaram Bheel, 45, was allegedly beaten by around 11 to 13 men on Sunday because he took water from a local tubewell.

The accused had objected to him extracting water from a local tubewell.

While he was beaten on Sunday, he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

He died at the Mathura Das Mathur (MDM) hospital in Jodhpur.

The protest was attended by his family members, locals and some BJP leaders.

They sat on a dharna outside the hospital’s mortuary.

They demanded immediate arrested of all accused and compensation of Rs 50 lakh for Kisnaram’s family.

The protestors also demanded a secured job for one of his family members.

His family has also stated that they would not cremate the body unless all the accused are arrested.

As per the reports, at least eight of the accused are still on the run.

It was also alleged that after he was beaten, the accused did not let the family take him to the hospital.

The police are investigating the matter and three of the accused have already been arrested.