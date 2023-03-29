POWERGRID Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 138 vacancies

Applications are invited for 138 vacant positions in POWERGRID or Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

POWERGRID or Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 138 vacant positions of Engineer Trainees in various disciplines through GATE-2023.

Name of post : Engineer Trainee

No. of posts : 138

Discipline wise vacancies :

Electrical : 83

Civil : 20

Electronics : 20

Computer Science : 15

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in relevant branches of engineering with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA from recognized University/ Institute. Candidate should have appeared in the requisite paper of GATE 2023

Also Read : Ram Navami 2023 : 10 modern baby boy and baby girl names inspired by Lord Ram

Remuneration : Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.40,000/- -3%- 1,40,000 (IDA) during the one-year training period. They shall be paid stipend in the form of Basic Pay of Rs. 40,000/- along with IDA, HRA and Perks @12% of basic pay during training period. On successful completion of training, the candidates will be absorbed as Engineers in E2 scale –

Rs. 50,000/- 3%- 1,60,000/- (IDA)

Upper Age Limit : 28 years as on 31.12.2022. Relaxation in upper age limits will be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.powergrid.in/ up to 23:59 hrs of April 18, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria’s delicious snack recipe for Navratri & Iftar