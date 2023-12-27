New Delhi: The number of subscribers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal YouTube channel has crossed the two crore figure on Tuesday.

This means that the Indian leader has become the only world leader to have this distinction and leading his contemporaries by a long distance.

Officials noted that the videos posted on Modi’s channel have more than 4.5 billion views, far ahead of his global peers.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is second on the list of subscriber numbers with around 64 lakh – which is three times less than our prime minister.

In terms of views, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is second to the Indian prime minister with 22.4 crore, a small fraction of Modi’s.

United States President Joe Biden has 7.89 lakh subscribers while his Turkey counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan has 3.16 lakh subscribers.

Modi set up his YouTube channel in 2007 when he was Gujarat’s chief minister and is considered a pioneer in Indian politics in understanding the potential of social media in public communication and is credited for harnessing it to huge success.