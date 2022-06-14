Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son who is also a cabinet minister, Aaditya Thackeray was asked to get out of the CM’s car by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security on Tuesday.

As per reports, the Special Protection Group (SPG) during an official visit of PM Modi in Mumbai said that Aaditya Thakeray’s name was not on the list of VIPs scheduled to receive the PM.

Also Read: Tripura boy dies at rehab centre in Assam’s Silchar under mysterious circumstances, FIR lodged

The Prime Minister was supposed to drive to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) along with the Chief Minister to attend an event.

However, the security asked Aaditya Thackeray to get down of the vehicle citing he was not on the list but Uddhav Thackeray was visibly upset with the decision.

Also Read: Over 1 crore posts vacant, says Varun Gandhi on Modi’s ’10 lakh jobs’ announcement

He argued in support of his cabinet minister.

The Shiv Sena chief told security personnel that Aaditya was not just his son, but a cabinet minister and as per protocol he can also receive PM Modi.

Following this, Aaditya Thakeray was allowed to welcome PM Modi.