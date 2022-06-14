New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office announced 10 lakh job recruitments in the government “in mission mode”, a message of “thanks” from BJP MP Varun Gandhi was read by many as a thinly veiled dig, ND TV reported.

A post from the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) on Tuesday morning said PM Modi had reviewed the status of human resources in all government departments and had asked them to recruit 10 lakh people in the next year and a half.

“PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years,” said the post.

Varun Gandhi, who has been openly critical of his own party and government in the past few years, replied to the post.

“Thank you, Prime Minister, for understanding the pain and emotions of the unemployed youth. Along with creating new jobs, we need to make meaningful efforts to fill up more than 1 crore ‘sanctioned but vacant’ posts. To fulfill the promise of providing 2 crore jobs every year, steps will have to be taken at a faster pace,” the BJP MP wrote.

The government’s decision comes amid opposition criticism on unemployment and vacant posts in different government sectors.