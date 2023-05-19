NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 next.

The four-storey building can house over 1,200 MPs.

The new building, which sits next to the existing Parliament House, will be able to accommodate 888 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 300 in the Rajya Sabha, up from the existing capacities of 543 and 250.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met the Prime Minister on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the new Parliament building.

“The new building symbolizes the spirit of self-reliant India or Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the government said in a release.

Earlier it was reported that a grand ceremony was planned on the ninth anniversary of the Modi government to inaugurate the new building.

PM Narendra Modi had taken the oath of office nine years ago on May 26, 2014.

The foundation stone of the new Parliament building was laid by PM Modi in December 2020. The new building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation’s power corridor.

The new Parliament building, constructed by Tata Projects Ltd, will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space. In the new parliament, marshals of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have a new dress code.

To mark the ninth anniversary of its government at the Centre, the BJP has planned a month-long outreach exercise, including a rally by Prime Minister Modi and 51 public meetings by its senior leaders.

The campaign is expected to start from May 30, the day PM Modi took oath for his second term as Prime Minister in 2019, and will continue till June 30,’.

Modi is likely to address a rally on either May 30 or May 31 to kickstart the exercise.