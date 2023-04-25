THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth more than Rs 3200 crores at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Tuesday.

The projects include the dedication of the Kochi Water Metro to the nation, laying the foundation stone of various rail projects and the Digital Science Park in Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi flagged off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod.

Addressing the gathering, Modi greeted the people for Vishu.

Referring to the projects of today, the Prime Minister underlined that various projects related to the development and connectivity of Kerala have been unveiled on including the state’s first Vande Bharat Express, Kochi’s first Water Metro and several Railway developments. He congratulated the citizens of Kerala for these development projects.

A memorable interaction on board the Vande Bharat Express. pic.twitter.com/Ym1KHM5huy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

Commenting on the education and awareness level of Kerala, the Prime Minister said that the hard work and politeness of the people of Kerala give them a unique identity.

He said the people of Kerala are capable of understanding the global scenario and they can appreciate how India is being considered a vibrant spot of development amidst difficult times and the promise of India’s development is being acknowledged globally.

Modi credited the trust shown by the world towards India to a decisive government at the center that takes quick and firm decisions for the welfare of the country, the unprecedented investment made in strengthening and modernizing the infrastructure of India, investments made towards enhancing the skill set of the youth and finally the commitment of the central government towards Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business.

He further added that the government focuses on cooperative federalism and considers the development of states as the development of the country.

“We are working with a service-oriented approach. The nation can progress at a faster rate only if Kerala progresses”, the Prime Minister remarked.

India has made remarkable strides in connectivity, transport and logistics sectors in the last 9 years. pic.twitter.com/exA11cS0GE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023

The Prime Minister said one of the reasons for the growing stature of the country is due to the outreach efforts of the central government which has benefited the Keralites who live abroad. I

India’s growing might is helping the Indian Diaspora greatly, he said.

Today, the world sees India with hope. The global community also trusts India. Here is why… pic.twitter.com/gCahH3sp64 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023