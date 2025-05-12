Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening said that any future dialogue with Pakistan would exclusively address terrorism and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s unwavering position, stating that ‘blood and water will not flow together.’

“…If there will be talks between India and Pakistan, it will only be on terrorism and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)…India’s stand has been clear, terror, trade and talks cannot be done together,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing the nation for the first time since the commencement of Operation Sindoor, followed a ceasefire declared after four days of hostilities with Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7th in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.

He further made it clear that India won’t tolerate nuclear blackmail from Pakistan. “No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore. Terrorist attack on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms.”

“We have given full freedom to the Indian Army to wipe out the terrorists, and today, every terrorist, every terror organization knows the consequences of attempting to remove the sindoor from the foreheads of our mothers and daughters,” said Prime Minister Modi.

“Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country,” said PM Modi

“The Indian armed forces struck terrorist havens within Pakistan. Even in their wildest nightmares, these terrorists couldn’t have imagined India would take such decisive action. When our missiles and drones rained down on those Pakistani locations, it wasn’t merely their structures that were demolished; their very audacity was shattered,” said Modi.