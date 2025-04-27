Nagaland Police warns of misinformation surge following Pahalgam attack

Guwahati: The Nagaland Police on Saturday issued a high alert advisory regarding a potential increase in misinformation and false propaganda orchestrated by anti-national elements following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The advisory warned that those behind such attempts aim to disturb peace and law and order across the country, including in Nagaland.

Citing credible intelligence, the Nagaland police cautions in its advisory that hostile forces will likely use social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X to spread fabricated narratives.

“Please do not circulate or share any such content which has the potential to disturb the peaceable atmosphere in the state,” the advisory stated.

The police highlighted that hostile actors might use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to create and spread these deceptive posts.

It acknowledged that several misleading posts originate from handles operated in Pakistan or by their proxies. The advisory further raised concerns about the public unknowingly downloading and sharing such content, amplifying its reach.

Furthermore, the Nagaland Police appealed to all citizens to exercise extreme caution and verify the authenticity of any information encountered on social media before believing or sharing it.