Guwahati: In a shocking incident aboard an IndiGo flight (6E-2175) from Delhi to Goa, a passenger identified physically assaulted the aircraft’s co-captain.

The accused has been identified as Sahil Kataria and the pilot as Anup Kumar.

The assault occurred while the pilot was announcing delays caused by dense fog on Sunday.

The viral video captured the moment when a man in a yellow hoodie abruptly ran up from the last row and punched the flight’s co-captain. Anup Kumar replaced the previous crew due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms after extended delays caused by adverse weather conditions.

Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations, designed to ensure the well-being of pilots and flight attendants by mandating adequate rest periods, fall under the jurisdiction of the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Following the assault, the passenger, Sahil Kataria, was promptly removed from the plane and handed over to the authorities.

The pilot has filed a complaint, and the airline is in the process of filing an official case against the assailant.

Social media users expressed outrage over the incident, calling for the immediate arrest of the passenger and his inclusion on the no-fly list. Many emphasized that the pilot and cabin crew were merely doing their job and should not be subjected to such unwarranted aggression.