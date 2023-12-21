NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha, on Thursday (December 21), passed the controversial Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill 2023.

Earlier this month, the bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha, even as the opposition staged a walkout.

The bill aims to establish procedures for the appointment of the three members of the election commission of India (ECI), including the chief election commissioner (CEC).

It directly conflicts with the Supreme Court’s direction that the election commission should be selected by a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Responding to the debate, union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the 1991 Act on the service conditions of the CEC and the ECs was a half-baked attempt and the present Bill covers the areas left out by the previous legislations.

With passing of this bill, the selection committee will now consist of the Prime Minister, a union cabinet minister, and leader of opposition or the leader of the largest opposition party in Lok Sabha.

The Bill will replace the Election Commission (Conditions of Service of Election Commissioners and Transaction of Business) Act, 1991.

Opposition members have earlier expressed their serious concern over the provisions of the bill, saying it is one of the biggest blows to democracy by the Modi government in the last nine years.