Guwahati: On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed three controversial criminal law bills amidst widespread protests and the suspension of 141 opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) in India.

The bills, which seek to replace existing British-era laws with new versions, have been met with criticism from opposition leaders and legal experts who raise concerns about potential human rights violations and the lack of safeguards against abuse by law enforcement agencies.

The first of the three bills is The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which would replace the Indian Penal Code.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which would replace the Code of Criminal Procedure is the second bill and the third is The Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita, which would replace the Indian Evidence Act.

The bills were passed with amendments proposed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, including one that grants exemptions to doctors in cases of death due to medical negligence.

The passage of the bills comes after days of heated debate and protests in parliament, during which opposition MPs disrupted proceedings and were subsequently suspended.

The suspensions, which include 13 MPs from the Lok Sabha last week and 82 over the last two days, have drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders who accuse the government of trying to silence dissent.

Opposition leaders have expressed concerns about the proposed laws, arguing that they could lead to human rights abuses and give excessive power to law enforcement agencies. They have also criticized the lack of transparency in the legislative process, accusing the government of rushing the bills through parliament without adequate public consultation.

“These bills are a dark day for democracy in India,” said Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha.

“They will give the government sweeping powers to crack down on dissent and suppress any kind of opposition.”

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared before a parliamentary committee to raise concerns about the bills, said that they could lead to “miscarriages of justice” and “violations of fundamental rights.”

The government, however, has defended the bills, arguing that they are necessary to modernize India’s criminal justice system and bring it in line with international standards.

The government claimed that the new laws will be more effective in preventing and punishing crime, while also protecting the rights of citizens.

“These bills are a long-overdue reform that will make our criminal justice system more just and efficient,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He added, “They will ensure that criminals are brought to justice, while also protecting the rights of innocent people.”