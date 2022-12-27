Ahmedabad: The Border Security Force (BSF) caught a Pakistani national trying to enter India through the Nadabet border in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district.

The BSF Gujarat frontier said that the “intruder” belongs to Punwa village in Nagarparkar tehsil of Pakistan. He tried to infiltrate on Monday.

The statement added, “Alert BSF troopers observed the movement of a Pakistani national crossing the international border and further entering into Indian territory.”

The BSF is now investigating the motive of the accused.

It may be mentioned that such incidents are usually attempted to smuggle drugs or even arms and ammunition. However, the motive behind this is yet to be known.