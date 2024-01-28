NEW DELHI: Former President Ram Nath Kovind met ex-chief justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit and held discussions on proposed “one nation one election”.

Kovind also met former Madras high court chief justice Sanjib Banerjee and Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.

The committee on “one nation one election” also held its fourth meeting on Saturday (January 27).

The panel also reached out to eminent jurists, election commission, political parties, former chief election commissioners, and industry bodies for their views on simultaneous elections earlier this month as a part of the consultative process.

In a statement, the union law ministry said justice Lalit, justice Banerjee, and Mishra “gave their considered opinion on the subject”.

The presentation “indicated that simultaneous elections would precipitate higher economic growth, and result in more government investment on expenditure on capital and revenue”, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by committee members – former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Lok Sabha secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari, and senior advocate Harish Salve.