New Delhi: Days after two Russian nationals were found dead in Odisha, another man from the country was found dead onboard a cargo ship at Paradip port in Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday.

These deaths have created a lot of stir as these incidents happened within a time frame of just 15 days.

Earlier, two other Russian nationals, who were critical of Putin’s war, were “mysteriously” found dead in Odisha’s Rayagada hotel a fortnight ago.

“We have come to know that he was one of the crew members of the cargo ship. The cause of his death would be known only after the postmortem. As per our preliminary investigation, he suddenly collapsed onboard the ship. He might have died of a heart attack,” TOI quoted SP, Jagatsinghpur, Akhilesvhar Singh as saying.

Russian lawmaker and millionaire Pavel Antov was found dead in a hotel in Odissa on December 25. The millionaire was on a vacation in the Rayagada region of Odisha for his 65th birthday celebration. According to the police, Antov died after falling from the 3rd floor of his hotel building.

This was the second death of Russian lawmakers within a span of a week in the same hotel. Antov’s death comes two days after the mysterious death of his party colleague Vladimir Budanov, 61, who was also found dead in the Odisha hotel.

Odisha police faced flak for not preserving Pavel’s viscera or videographing his autopsy.

The bodies of Pavel and Budanov were cremated by the police.