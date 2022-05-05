Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that once the COVID-19 situation ends, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented stating that the Act is a reality.

Shah addressing a public meeting in Bengal’s Siliguri said that the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act is linked to the Covid-19 situation.

He claimed that while the implementation has not been done yet, there is “no question of going back on it”.

With this speech, it was quite clear that the controversial CAA is still a priority on the BJP-led government’s agenda.

Speaking at the meeting, Shah said that he wanted to make it clear that the Trinamool Congress was spreading rumours that the CAA will not be implemented.

“I want to say that as soon as the Covid wave abates we will implement CAA on the ground”, he added.

Shah calling out on the West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee said, “Mamata didi, did you want the infiltration to continue? But I want to tell you the CAA was a reality and it will remain a reality and the TMC cannot do anything about it.”

However, reacting to the statement, Mamata Banerjee instantly responded saying, “This is their plan. Why are they not bringing the bill to Parliament? They are not coming in 2024, I am telling you. We don’t want any citizen’s rights to suffer. Unity is our strength. He has come after one year. Har baar aate hain ganda baat karte hain (Every time they come here, they talk rubbish).”

The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, or the CAA facilitates granting of Indian citizenship to persecuted six religious minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The act was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019.

The law related to it is yet to be implemented as rules under the CAA are yet to be framed.