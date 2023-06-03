New Delhi: The death toll in the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore that involved Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express has risen to 233, reports said.

According to reports, so far 120 bodies have been recovered and rescue operations are still underway.

Over 900 have been injured in the horrific train derailment that occurred on Friday evening at around 7 pm at Balasore.

The derailment of 10 to 12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express caused them to fall onto the opposite track, HT reported.

Subsequently, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches, leading to the derailment of three to four of its own coaches. Adding to the tragedy, a goods train was also involved in the crash.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday that he has ordered a high-level probe into the derailment.

“The accident was unfortunate, and the rescue operation began shortly after the incident was reported to his ministry,” the minister said.

The railway ministry has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased, Rs. 2 lakh to those severely injured, and Rs. 50,000 to those who sustained with minor injuries.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has declared a day of mourning after the horrific train derailment in Balasore

.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha.

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” Modi tweeted.