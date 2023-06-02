Guwahati: At least 50 people were killed and over 300 injured when a passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train in Odisha’s Balasore this evening.

Many are feared trapped. A third freight train was also involved in the accident, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said.

Coromandel Express, which was going from Kolkata to Chennai, rammed the derailed coaches of the other train, which was going from Bengaluru to Kolkata, Railway Ministry spokesperson Amitabh Sharma told NDTV.

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the incident.

“Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations & provide relief to the injured. Request Congress workers to provide all possible help” he tweets.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has rushed to the accident site in Balasore.

“My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops,” he tweeted.