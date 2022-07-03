Jajpur: The police in Odisha’s Jajpur district have rescued a newborn girl who was sold by her parents.

The newborn was allegedly sold by the parents owing to their poverty.

The parents had sold the child for Rs 7000.

The police rescued the child based on a complaint filed by the child development project officer of Dasarathpur block.

The complaint stated that Suresh Das and his wife sold the infant to a childless couple for ? 7,000.

The police based on the complaint rescued the infant from Champeipal village. She was later handed over to the child welfare committee in the district.

However, the police have not arrested anyone in connection with the case.

The parents on being asked about the allegations denied them and said that they only gave the daughter to their relatives because they were very poor and already had two daughters.