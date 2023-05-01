NTPC Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Assistant Engineer & Medical Specialist vacancies

Applications are invited for various medical and technical positions in NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Engineers and Medical Specialist.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Operation) (Discipline: Electrical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: Degree in Engineering in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical, Instrumentation & Control / Power Systems & High Voltage / Power Electronics / Power Engineering from recognized University/ institution.

Experience Requirement: Minimum 01 year post qualification experience (excluding training period, if any) in Operation/ Maintenance /Erection / Construction /Engineering in Thermal or Gas Power Plant

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Pay Scale for recruitment: Rs. 30,000 – 1,20,000/- (E0 grade) at the basic pay of Rs. 30,000/-

Name of post : Assistant Engineer (Operation) (Discipline: Mechanical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: Degree in Engineering in Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial Engg. / Production & Industrial Engg./ Thermal/ Mechanical & Automation/ Power Engineering from recognized University/ Institution

Experience Requirement: Minimum 01 year post qualification experience (excluding training period, if any) in Operation/ Maintenance /Erection / Construction /Engineering in Thermal or Gas Power Plant

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Pay Scale for recruitment: Rs. 30,000 – 1,20,000/- (E0 grade) at the basic pay of Rs. 30,000/-

Name of post : Medical Specialist (General Medicine)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: MBBS with MD/DNB (General Medicine) [Qualification should be recognized by National Medical Commission (formerly Medical Council of India)]

Experience Requirements: General Medicine

For E4 Grade: Minimum 1 year experience/ practice after MD/DNB (General Medicine).

For E3 Grade: Fresh MD/DNB (General Medicine).

Upper Age Limit: 42years

Pay Scale: E3 : Rs. 60,000 —1,80,000 & E4 : Rs. 70,000 — 2,00,000

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to 19th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here