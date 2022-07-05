Applications are invited for various administrative positions on fixed term basis in NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Executives in various disciplines.

Name of post : Executive (Hospital Administration)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification: MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/BHMS/B. Sc. Nursing/ B. Pharma AND PG Degree/Diploma in Hospital Administration/ Hospital Management from a recognized University/Institute.

Experience: Minimum 05 years’ experience as Hospital Administrator of minimum 50 bedded Hospital. Candidates having experience of medical core of Defence services will be given preference.

UpperAge Limit: 56 years

Name of post : Executive (Civil)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: BE /BTech in Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognized University / Institute

Experience: Minimum 10 years of post-qualification experience in execution / construction

UpperAge Limit: 40 years

Name of post : Executive (Architecture)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Bachelor of Architecture with at least 60% marks from a recognized University / Institute

Experience: Minimum 10 years of post-qualification experience in execution / construction

Upper Age Limit: 40 years

Remunerations :

Executive (Hospital Administration): Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs. 1,00,000/-.

Executive (Civil): Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs.1,50,000/-

Executive (Architecture): Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs.1,50,000/

Additionally, HRA, Retention benefit and Medical facility for self, spouse and two children.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to July 14, 2022

Application Fees : Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300/-. The SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XSM category & female candidates need not pay the registration fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

