Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced the closure of all meat and non-vegetarian restaurants, hotels and stalls in a 10-kilometre radius of the Yelahanka Air Force Station from January 30 to February 20.

This is being done in preparation for the Aero India Show, which will take place from February 13 to 17. The BBMP has warned that anyone found violating this order may face punishment under the BBMP Act 2020 and rule 91 of the Indian Aircraft Rules 1937.

According to BBMP officials, the decision to close down all non-vegetarian food outlets was taken due to the presence of a large number of scavenger birds, especially kites, attracted to the litter from these places which can cause mid-air mishaps.

Aero India, on its website, has stated that 731 exhibitors have registered for the airshow- 633 Indian and 98 foreign.

The airshow, which will take place from February 13 to 17, has been held 13 times in Bengaluru since 1996 and has gained global recognition as one of the premier aerospace exhibitions.

The BBMP has requested the public to cooperate with the order and has requested all meat and non-vegetarian restaurants, hotels and stalls to adhere to it.