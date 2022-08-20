Bengaluru: A non-bailable warrant has been issued against controversial godman Nithyananda by a Sessions Court in Ramanagara.

The warrant was issued in connection with a 2010 rape case.

The court had earlier issued an open-ended warrant against him but his whereabouts could not be traced by the police.

While witnesses were examined and even the trial commenced in connection with the case, Nithyananda being absconding or mission has stalled the case for the last three years.

He had been sent multiple summonses since 2019 but he has failed to respond to any.

It may be mentioned that the case was filed against him by his former driver Lenin in 2010 and he was even arrested. Later, he was released on bail.

In 2020, a petition was filed by Lenin and his bail was cancelled. The petition stated that he had escaped from the country.

While there has been a lot of speculations, it has been reported that he has set up another ashram named Kailasa but the location is yet to be disclosed.