NLC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 56 Industrial Trainee vacancies

Applications are invited for 56 vacant positions of Industrial Trainees in NLC India Limited.

NLC India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 56 vacant posts of Industrial Trainees in Finance discipline.

Name of post : Industrial Trainee (Finance)

No. of posts : 56

Qualification : Candidates who have passed in intermediate examination of Chartered Accountant (CA), conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (OR) Candidates who have passed in intermediate examination of Cost and Management Accountant (CMA), conducted by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India held during the years 2021/2022.

Age Limit : The upper age limit as on Crucial Date for various categories is as under: –

UR / EWS : 28 years

OBC (NCL) : 31 years

SC / ST : 33 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.nlcindia.in/ up to 17:00 hrs of April 22, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

