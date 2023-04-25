PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerejee and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav in garner support for a united opposition to put hurdle in the path of BJP to wrest power at the Centre for third time.

The Lok Sabha election is stated for next year.

It is learnt that both Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have agreed in principle about the need to stop the BJP and the urgent need for an opposition.

According to reports, Nitish Kumar had told Mamata Banerjee that there is no ‘ego clash’ and things will fall in place ‘if thought, vision, and mission are clear’.

Nitish Kumar apparently received Mamata’s nod during their 30-minute discussion at the State Secretariat in Kolkata.

With Akhilesh Yadav, he invoked the ‘old school tie’ of the JP movement.

The JP movement also known as Bihar Movement was a political movement initiated by students in Bihar in 1974 and led by the veteran Gandhian socialist Jayaprakash Narayan, popularly known as JP, against misrule and corruption in the state government.

In a crowded press conference, Akhilesh Yadav emphatically said, “I’m with you in this endeavour to oust the BJP from power and save the nation,” said the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

He was flanked by Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

“Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are always together… We are Samajwadis. We share a history,” Nitish Kumar said at the press conference, sitting next to Akhilesh Yadav.

Lucknow was Nitish Kumar’s second stop after Kolkata, where he had extensive discussions with Mamata Banerjee.

Nitish Kumar has already brought on board Arvind Kejriwal, one of the most vocal critics of the Congress.

After their meeting on April 13, the Delhi Chief Minister has announced that he was ‘completely with’ Nitish Kumar and that it was ‘extremely necessary’ for the opposition to ‘come together and change the government at the Centre’.

