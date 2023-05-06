NIA Recruitment 2023 : Apply for 23 vacancies

Applications are invited for 23 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA).
National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Panchkula (Haryana) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 23 vacant positions.
Name of post : Assistant Professor
No. of posts : 16
Essential Qualifications: PG Degree in Ayurveda in the concerned Subject included recognized under IMCC Act, 1970.
Desirable:
(1) Publication and Experience in Research.
(2) Working Knowledge of Computers.
Pay Scale: Pay Level-10 (Rs. 56,100-1,77,500) + NPA
Maximum Age: Not exceeding 40 Years as on the Closing Date of Applications.
Name of post : Accountant
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualifications:
- B.Com. from a recognised University.
- 3 Years Experience in Accounts in Govt./Semi-Govt./Autonomous Organization
Desirable:
(1) Publication and Experience in Research.
(2) Working Knowledge of Computers.
Pay Scale: Pay Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400)
Maximum Age: Not exceeding 40 Years as on the Closing Date of Applications.
Name of post : Medical Officer
No. of posts : 2
Essential Qualifications: MD/MS Degree in Ayurveda in any Discipline recognized and included in IMCC Act 1970/ NCISM Act 2020
Pay Scale: Pay Level-10 (Rs. 56,100-1,77,500) + NPA
Maximum Age: Not exceeding 40 Years as on the Closing Date of Application
Name of post : Nursing Officer
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualifications:
A. (i) B.Sc (Hons.) in Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.
OR
Post basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.
(ii) Registered as Nurse or Nurse & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council
OR
B. (i) B.Sc. Nursing (AYUSH) from an AYUSH recognized Institute/University.
(ii) Registered in the respective Sate/Indian AYUSH Nursing Council.
OR
C. (i) Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized
Institute / Board or Council.
(ii) Registered as Nurse or Nurse & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council.
(iii) Two-year experience in Minimum 25 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.
OR
D. (i) Diploma in Nursing & Pharmacy of AYUSH and registered in the respective State/
Indian AYUSH Nursing Council.
(ii) Two years experience in minimum 25 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.
Pay Scale: Pay Level-7 Rs. 44,900-1,42,400
Maximum Age: Not exceeding 30 Years as on the Closing Date of Application
Name of post : Pharmacist
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualifications:
- 10+2 Pass from a State/Central Board of Education.
- Regular 3 Year Diploma in Ayush Nursing & Pharmacy from a recognized University.
OR
- D. Pharma(Ayurveda)/B.Pharma(Ayurveda) from a recognized University.
Pay Scale: Pay Level-5 Rs. 29,200-92,300
Maximum Age: Not exceeding 40 Years as on the Closing Date of Application
Name of post : Administrative Officer
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualifications: Officers of Central Govt./State Govt. or UTs/Govt. Undertakings/ Autonomous Bodies holding analogous Post with Administrative Experience OR Office Superintendent/Assistant Section Officer with 5 Years Regular Service or Section Officer with 2 Years Regular Service on the Post
Pay Scale: Pay Level-8 (Rs. 47,600-1,51,100)
Maximum Age: The Maximum Age Limit for Deputation shall not exceed 56 Years as on the
Closing Date of Applications.
Name of post : Matron
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualifications: 2 Years Service on the Post of Assistant Matron or an equivalent Post in Pay Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600) in a State or Central Govt. Hospital.
Pay Scale: Pay Level-9 (Rs. 53,100-1,67,800)
Maximum Age: The Maximum Age Limit for Deputation shall not exceed 56 Years as on the
Closing Date of Applications.
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the NIA Website nia.nic.in from 13th May 2023. The Closing Date is 5 PM on 30th June 2023 (Tuesday).
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here