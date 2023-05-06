NIA Recruitment 2023 : Apply for 23 vacancies

Applications are invited for 23 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA).

National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Panchkula (Haryana) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 23 vacant positions.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 16

Essential Qualifications: PG Degree in Ayurveda in the concerned Subject included recognized under IMCC Act, 1970.

Desirable:

(1) Publication and Experience in Research.

(2) Working Knowledge of Computers.

Pay Scale: Pay Level-10 (Rs. 56,100-1,77,500) + NPA

Maximum Age: Not exceeding 40 Years as on the Closing Date of Applications.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

B.Com. from a recognised University. 3 Years Experience in Accounts in Govt./Semi-Govt./Autonomous Organization

Desirable:

(1) Publication and Experience in Research.

(2) Working Knowledge of Computers.

Pay Scale: Pay Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400)

Maximum Age: Not exceeding 40 Years as on the Closing Date of Applications.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualifications: MD/MS Degree in Ayurveda in any Discipline recognized and included in IMCC Act 1970/ NCISM Act 2020

Pay Scale: Pay Level-10 (Rs. 56,100-1,77,500) + NPA

Maximum Age: Not exceeding 40 Years as on the Closing Date of Application

Name of post : Nursing Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

A. (i) B.Sc (Hons.) in Nursing/B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.

OR

Post basic B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute or University.

(ii) Registered as Nurse or Nurse & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council

OR

B. (i) B.Sc. Nursing (AYUSH) from an AYUSH recognized Institute/University.

(ii) Registered in the respective Sate/Indian AYUSH Nursing Council.

OR

C. (i) Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized

Institute / Board or Council.

(ii) Registered as Nurse or Nurse & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council.

(iii) Two-year experience in Minimum 25 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.

OR

D. (i) Diploma in Nursing & Pharmacy of AYUSH and registered in the respective State/

Indian AYUSH Nursing Council.

(ii) Two years experience in minimum 25 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification mentioned above.

Pay Scale: Pay Level-7 Rs. 44,900-1,42,400

Maximum Age: Not exceeding 30 Years as on the Closing Date of Application

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

10+2 Pass from a State/Central Board of Education. Regular 3 Year Diploma in Ayush Nursing & Pharmacy from a recognized University.

OR D. Pharma(Ayurveda)/B.Pharma(Ayurveda) from a recognized University.

Pay Scale: Pay Level-5 Rs. 29,200-92,300

Maximum Age: Not exceeding 40 Years as on the Closing Date of Application

Name of post : Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Officers of Central Govt./State Govt. or UTs/Govt. Undertakings/ Autonomous Bodies holding analogous Post with Administrative Experience OR Office Superintendent/Assistant Section Officer with 5 Years Regular Service or Section Officer with 2 Years Regular Service on the Post

Pay Scale: Pay Level-8 (Rs. 47,600-1,51,100)

Maximum Age: The Maximum Age Limit for Deputation shall not exceed 56 Years as on the

Closing Date of Applications.

Name of post : Matron

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: 2 Years Service on the Post of Assistant Matron or an equivalent Post in Pay Level-7 (Grade Pay Rs. 4600) in a State or Central Govt. Hospital.

Pay Scale: Pay Level-9 (Rs. 53,100-1,67,800)

Maximum Age: The Maximum Age Limit for Deputation shall not exceed 56 Years as on the

Closing Date of Applications.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the NIA Website nia.nic.in from 13th May 2023. The Closing Date is 5 PM on 30th June 2023 (Tuesday).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here