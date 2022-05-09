The national investigation agency (NIA) has conducted raid in over one dozen locations in Mumbai.

The raids are being conducted by the NIA against associates of Pakistan-based underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and a few hawala operators.

“NIA raids have begun at several locations on the premises of associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim,” the NIA informed.

The raids are being conducted at locations such as Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places in Mumbai, the NIA informed.

“Several Hawala operators and drug peddlers were associated with Dawood and NIA had registered a case in this regard in February. Raids began today,” the NIA further said.

Dawood Ibrahim was designated as a global terrorist in 2003 by India and the United States for his alleged role in the 1993 Bombay bombings.