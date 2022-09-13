Maligaon: With the proliferation of LHB coaches, the old coaches of Indian Railways are being pulled out of service.

These old train coaches, whose operations are discontinued by the Railways, have been utilised for coach restaurants.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has also initiated to convert some of its old train coaches, which are not fit for use, by modifying them into restaurants.

NF Railway has already opened one such coach restaurant at Katihar and another coach restaurant is also ready to make operational at the New Jalpaiguri station area. Works for setting up 15 more such coach restaurants at various locations over the five divisions have also been finalised.

The setting up of two coach restaurants, one each in Darjeeling and Jogbani of Katihar division has been finalised.

Also Read: BIEO team seizes 6415 quintals of PDS/TPDS rice in upper Assam

In the Alipurduar division, the setting up of seven coach restaurants, one each at New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, Madarihat, Lataguri, Chalsa, Raja Bhat Khawa and New Mal has been finalised.

Setting up of coach restaurants at Rangiya and Rangapara North of Rangiya division; three coach restaurants in Lumding division, two in Guwahati and one in Diphu; and one coach restaurant at New Tinsukia of Tinsukia division has been finalised.

Moreover, 43 locations over N. F. Railway have been selected for introducing such coach restaurants. Coach restaurants are being planned and works are under progress at 6 locations in Katihar, 8 in Alipurduar, 14 in Rangiya, 11 in Lumding and 4 in Tinsukia divisions.

Also Read: Supreme Court serves notices to Assam & Tripura governments on CAA

The coach restaurants are being designed with an aesthetic and beautiful heritage look to attracting of travellers. People can enjoy with family and friends to have ecstatic feelings while getting the experience of dining in train coaches.

There will be facilities to buy food, snacks and beverages at the coach restaurants.

Apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways, this initiative of N. F. Railway is expected to create employment for both skilled and unskilled workers.