NFC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 124 vacancies

Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC), Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 124 vacant technical positions across various units.

Name of post : Chief Fire Officer / A

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) HSC (10+2) or equivalent with minimum 50% of marks + Passed Divisional Officer’s Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur along with 12 years (06 years as DCFO) of work experience

ii) B.E in Fire Engineering with minimum 60% marks. 8 years (06 years as DCFO) of work experience

Name of post : Technical Officer / C (Computers)

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria : B.E / B.Tech from a recognized university in any of the relevant branches of Computer Science and Electronics Engineering branches with minimum 60% marks.

Name of post : Deputy Chief Fire Officer / A

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

i) HSC (10+2) or equivalent with minimum 50% of marks + Passed Divisional Officer’s Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur along with 06 years (as Station Officer ) of work experience

ii) B.E in Fire Engineering with minimum 60% marks with 02 years (as Station Officer) of work experience

Name of post : Station Officer / A

No. of posts : 7

Eligibility Criteria :

i) HSC (10+2) or equivalent with minimum 50% marks + Valid Heavy vehicle Driving license + passed Station Officer’s course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur. 05 years (as Sub-Officer ) of work experience

ii) BE in Fire Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Name of post : Sub-Officer / B

No. of posts : 28

Eligibility Criteria : HSC (10+2) or equivalent with minimum 50% of marks + Passed Sub-Officer’s

Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur. Persons having valid Heavy Vehicle Driving license will be given preference. 12 years (5 years as Leading Fireman) OR 15 years (as Fireman/ Driver-cum-Operator/DPOF)

Name of post : Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum Fireman/A (DPOF/A)

No. of posts : 83

Eligibility Criteria : HSC (10+2) or equivalent with minimum 50% of marks + valid Heavy vehicle Driving license with minimum one year driving experience + certificate course in fire-fighting equipment such as Fire Extinguisher etc from the State Fire Training Centre.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.nfc.gov.in/

Last date and time for receipt of Online Applications : 10.04.2023 upto 23:59 hrs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here