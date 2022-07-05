Sriharipuram: On Tuesday, a newborn baby was found in a bag that was left at a crematorium in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharipuram.

The baby was found by the sanitation workers early in the morning.

Although the baby was still alive when being found by the workers, it later died at a hospital.

After the workers found the infant, he was taken to the hospital nearby.

After initial checking, he was referred to St Ann’s Hospital in Vijayawada.

However, while being treated, he died at the hospital.

A case has been registered by the Malkapuram Police and an investigation has been initiated.

Footage nearby is also being examined.