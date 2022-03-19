New Delhi: Rajasthan Police have arrested a man who allegedly raped a Dutch tourist in Jaipur under the pretext of giving her a massage.



The accused fled after raping the victim and was about to leave Jaipur when he was caught on Wednesday evening from the city’s Vidhyadhar Nagar area.



Police official said, “A 30-year-old woman from the Netherlands was reportedly raped on Wednesday evening. About five days ago, she came to Rajasthan with a group to enjoy the Holi festival. This group of foreign tourists was staying in a PG located in Sindhi Camp area.”

“On Wednesday evening, the woman called a young man to give her an Ayurvedic massage. During the massage, the accused forced himself on the woman despite the victim’s protest and later ran away from there,” he said.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Sindhi Camp Police Station on Thursday.



The police caught the accused after getting the victim’s medical examination done and are currently being questioned.