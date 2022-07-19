NEW DELHI: Nearly 4 lakh Indian have renounced their citizenship in the past three years.

A total of 3,92,643 Indians gave up their citizenship in the last three years.

Among them, 1.70 lakh took up American citizenship.

This was informed by the Centre to the parliament.

Union minister of state for home – Nityanand Rai said that people who renounced Indian citizenship took citizenship in over 120 countries.

A total of 3,92,643 Indians gave up their citizenship in 2019, 2020 and 2021, he said in a written reply to a question.

Also read: Girls ‘forced’ to remove bra before sitting in NEET exam

Of these, 1,70,795 people took up American citizenship, 64,071 took up citizenship in Canada, 58,391 in Australia, 35,435 in the United Kingdom, 12,131 in Italy, 8,882 in New Zealand, 7,046 in Singapore, 6,690 in Germany, 3,754 in Sweden and 48 in Pakistan.

A total of 1,63,370 Indians relinquished Indian citizenship last year and obtained citizenship from other countries.

The number of Indians who relinquished Indian citizenship in 2019 and 2020 are 1,44,017 and 85,256 respectively.

Rai said, “…individuals renounced Indian citizenship for reasons personal to them.”