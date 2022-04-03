Mumbai: NCP leader Majeed Memon has raised suspicions about the death of Prabhakar Sail, a key witness in the Aryan Khan case.

Memon in a tweet said, “A vital witness in Aryan Khan drug case dies suddenly creating suspicion about something wrong somewhere.”

Recently, Prabhakar Sail died and his lawyer said that he died of a cardiac arrest.

Following this, the Maharashtra government ordered the police to probe his sudden demise.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil directed the Mumbai Police to investigate.

Sail was in his mid-40s during his demise.

NCP chief Mahesh Tapase demanded a CBI probe in the matter terming it as a ‘suspicious development’.

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkalkar also raised to question if Sail had met a fate similar to the Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was found murdered after the sensational case involving an SUV with 20 gelatin sticks was recovered near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani erupted in February 2021.

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in connection with the Mumbai drug bust case on Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship.