Mumbai: An Indian Navy official allegedly died by suicide on a ship at the Mumbai Harbour.

The deceased has been identified as Happy Singh Tomar, 25.

He shot himself with his service pistol on the ship he was posted.

He was working in a technical capacity and was aboard the INS Chennai, a front-line warship.

The deceased was a resident of Navy Nagar official quarters and lived with his wife.

A case of accidental death report has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

He shot himself in the chest and his body was found by colleagues on board the ship.

The police investigating the site did not find any suicide not but his mobile phone is being checked for leads.