New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Thursday sentenced Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to one year in jail in a 34-year-old road rage case.

The 58-year-old cricketer turn politician now has to surrender before a court to serve a year’s “rigorous imprisonment”.

Responding to the order, Sidhu in a tweet responded, “Will submit to the majesty of law…”

However, Sidhu now has the option to challenge the order.

The sentence was given by the apex court while hearing a petition by the family of a man who died after a brawl with Sidhu and his associate in 1988.

It may be mentioned that Sidhu got into an argument with a man named Gurnam Singh over a parking spot. Sidhu along with Rupinder Singh Sandhu then allegedly dragged Gurnam Singh out of the car and thrashed him.

However, he later died of the said injuries.

A sessions court in Patiala had acquitted Sidhu and his associates due to lack of evidence.