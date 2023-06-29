National Handshake Day is celebrated every year on the last Thursday of the month of June. In 2023, this day will be observed on June 29.

This day was founded by in the year 2005 Miryam Roddy, Development Coach, who wanted to promote the importance of handshakes in making a good impression.

The purpose of National Handshake Day is to highlight the importance of this traditional gesture in building relationships, establishing trust, and promoting unity.

Here are few types of handshakes and their meaning:

Standard Handshake: This is the most common handshake used in formal and informal settings. It involves grasping the other person’s hand firmly, making eye contact, and shaking hands up and down. It generally signifies a respectful greeting, introduction, or agreement.

Firm Handshake: A firm handshake indicates confidence, strength and sincerity. It shows that you are assertive and engaged in the interaction. However, be cautions not to overdo it and apply excessive force, as it may come across as aggressive or dominating.

Weak Handshake: A weak handshake with a loose grip can be interpreted as a lack of confidence or interest. It may give the impression that you are disengaged or indifferent. Strive for a balance between firmness and gentleness in your handshake.

Two Handed Handshake: This handshake involves using both hands to clasp the other person’s hand while shaking. It conveys warmth, friendliness, and a strong connection. It is often used in more personal or emotional situations, such as close friends or family member’s greetings with each other.

Palm-to- palm handshake: In this types of handshake, the palms of both individuals meet fully, and the hands are pressed together firmly. It is often used to convey sincerity, trust, and equality. It is commonly seen in business settings or when establishing a rapport with someone.

Long Handshake: A long handshake, where the shaking of hands extends beyond the typical duration, may indicate a desire to build a deeper connection. It can be a sign of genuine interest, trust, or a way to show respect and appreciation for the other person.