National Girl Child Day is celebrated on January 24 every year to promote awareness about the rights and welfare of a girl child in the country.

The day was first organized by the Ministry of Women & Child Development in 2008.

This year, as part of celebration of National Girl Child Day, states and union territories were requested to organize activities relating to valuing the girl child from January 18, 2023 to January 24, 2023.

Many activities such as special Gram Sabha/Mahila Sabha on CSR, oath taking ceremony/signature ceremony, door to door programme, programme with schools on value of girl child, posters/slogan-writing/ drawing/wall painting competition among school, community sensitization programme, talk show on health & nutrition related issues of girls, plantation drive are being organized as a part of the celebrations of National Girl Child Day 2023.

Here are some wishes you can send to your daughters on the occasion of National Girl Child Day 2023-

i) Dear Daughter, Happy National Girl Child Day. May you continue to grow everyday with heights of success, huge prosperity and make us proud with your stellar achievements.

ii) My Dearest Girl, you always continue to make us happy with your noble work and good deeds daily. I hope you always emerge as a good leader everyday and serve as an inspiration to the beautiful women with your works. Happy National Girl Child Day.

iii) Dearest Daughter, I always pray for your success and pour you my good wishes and choicest blessings on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. May you soar like an eagle everyday and achieve bright name and high fame in life.

iv) It is said that Betiyan Kismat Se Milti Hain that is a girl is born due to great luck. On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, my dear daughter, I want to truly resonate with this fact. You have been a great blessing to me. May you continue to excel and prosper everyday.

v) Dear Daughter, you have been a source of joy and support to us and it makes us proud to see you grow more beautiful and successful with each passing day. May you always stand tall with astounding success and heaps of prosperity.

