Best skincare tips to follow during menopause

It is essential for ladies to take good care of their skin once the period of menopause or the end of menstrual cycle occurs.

The menopausal transition mostly begins between the ages of 45 years and 55 years and women often faces several changes in the body in the months or years leading up to this phase.

The signs and symptoms that occurs when the phase of menopause comes near include irregular periods, vaginal dryness, hot flashes, chills , night sweats, sleep problems, mood changes, weight gain , slow metabolism, thinning of hair and drying of skin.

According to dermatologist Dr. Anjali Mahto, there are some proactive measures that those experiencing menopause can introduce in their skincare routines to help manage some of the skin changes that may occur.

With skin experiencing dryness during the period leading up to menopause, it is necessary for adding extra moisture to the skin where needed.

Dr. Mahto suggests the use of a fragrance-free body wash and moisturizers rich in emollients and ceramides to moisturise the body daily.

Some of the other skincare products that the dermatologist have suggested using includes a regular sunscreen to help prevent collagen loss due to UV radiation from the sun and a topical retinoid product at night to boost skin cell turnover and collagen production in the skin.

Moreover, Dr. Mahto advised women experiencing menopause symptoms to be vigilant of bodily changes and recommends any non-healing spots or sores, new or changing moles, or any other growths on the skin to be reviewed by a general practitioner or dermatologist.

The dermatologist suggested that a yearly check up on any potential health issues from your doctor is a good idea which will ensure that you always stay fit and fine.

According to Dr. Mahto, if you are concerned about redness or changes in skin quality or texture then you can consider non-invasive options such as chemical peels or lasers.