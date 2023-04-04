NABCONS Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Graphic Designer vacancy

Applications are invited for various technical positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Graphic Designer as Project Based Contract Staff (PBCS) at Corporate Communications Department (CCD), NABARD Head Office.

Name of post : Graphic Designer

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s Degree in any stream or Diploma in Designing/Graphics Designing/Animation &

Multimedia

ii) Preference will be given to candidates with certificate/diploma in Designing/Graphics

Designing/Animation & Multimedia

Also Read : 10 earrings looks of Janhvi Kapoor that is perfect for parties

Experience : The candidate should possess at least 3 years of work experience in the relevant field (At least one year experience with a banking/financing institution would be preferred)

Salary : Rs. 80,000/- per month

Age : Maximum 45 years as on 1st April 2023

Also Read : Mother-daughter duo Nita Ambani & Isha Ambani Piramal’s dream project NMACC

How to apply : Candidates may apply online in the prescribed format within 10 days from 04 April

2023 to 13 April 2023 by clicking on the following links and filling the details therein: https://forms.office.com/r/CmAnv6LiWP

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here