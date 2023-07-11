NABCONS Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 18 vacancies

Applications are invited for 18 vacant positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 18 vacant positions of Junior Consultants.

Name of post : Junior Consultant

No. of posts : 18

Location wise vacancies :

Karnataka : 1

Kerala : 1

Rajasthan : 1

Tamil Nadu : 1

Uttar Pradesh : 1

Andaman and Nicobar : 1

Arunachal Pradesh : 1

Goa : 1

Himachal Pradesh : 1

Jammu : 1

Ladakh : 1

Meghalaya : 1

Mizoram : 1

Nagaland : 1

Uttarakhand : 1

Sikkim : 1

Tripura : 1

Orissa : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Graduation in any discipline with working knowledge of computer with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Desirable: Post Graduation/ MBA in any discipline.

Experience : Minimum 03 years’ experience on promoting or financing farmers’ collectives/ agribusiness activities/ non-agri Marketing/ Value Chain Management/ Networking with Government agencies/ Banks working with NGOs/ VAs etc

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 25 years and Maximum 35 years (may be relaxed in deserving candidates subject to approval from competent authority).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://forms.office.com/r/4BCtA5uzks up to July 18, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here