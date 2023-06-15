NABCONS Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Consultant vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior or Middle Level Consultants (02 Posts) for handling “Watershed Development Projects ” at two of its Regional Offices in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Name of post : Senior or Middle Level Consultant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : 1st class Graduate and/ or Post-Graduate / PhD with at least 55% from recognized

university in Agriculture and allied subjects i.e. Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Forestry/Agricultural Engineering/ Soil Science/ Soil and Water Conservation Engineering/ Environmental Science/ Hydrology/ Crop Science with relevant experience of Watershed development.

Or

Post-Graduate in Social Sciences with minimum 55% marks and 5 years of experience in implementation & monitoring of Watershed Development Projects.

Experience : 1-2 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Watershed/ Livelihoods/

Water Resources/ Climate Change Adaptation Programs

Age : Minimum 21 years and Maximum 55 years as on 1st April 2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.office.com/r/GS2tqUeKte by 24th June 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here