Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, received the death threat via email.

The threat demanded a payment of Rs 20 crores and stated that a failure to comply would result in him being shot, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 387 and 506 (2) of the IPC at the Gamdevi police station in Mumbai.

(More details awaited)